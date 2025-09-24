STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN)’s stock rises to 2.59 per share

While STRATA Skin Sciences Inc has overperformed by 52.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSKN fell by -11.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.86 to $1.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.36% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 21, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SSKN. Northland Capital also rated SSKN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 10, 2018. Rodman & Renshaw Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 16, 2017, but set its price target from $1.50 to $12. Rodman & Renshaw initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SSKN, as published in its report on February 21, 2017.

Analysis of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -235.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.08M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SSKN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.67%, with a gain of 85.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSKN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze STRATA Skin Sciences Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.