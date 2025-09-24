Results from Precigen Inc (PGEN) show risk

While Precigen Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGEN rose by 231.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.22 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 106.02% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on March 22, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on November 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PGEN, as published in its report on February 25, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from February 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for PGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.39%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Precigen Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -668.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PGEN is recording an average volume of 8.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.63%, with a loss of -4.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.25, showing growth from the present price of $3.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Precigen Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.