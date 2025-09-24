Reddit Inc (RDDT)’s results reveal risk

While Reddit Inc has underperformed by -7.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RDDT rose by 45.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $282.95 to $63.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.45% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, Piper Sandler Reiterated Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) to Overweight. A report published by Needham on September 15, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RDDT. Argus also rated RDDT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $250 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2025. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 23, 2025, but set its price target from $145 to $165. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for RDDT, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. Cleveland Research’s report from June 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $166 for RDDT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Reddit Inc (RDDT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Reddit Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RDDT is recording an average volume of 7.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.74%, with a loss of -10.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $223.15, showing decline from the present price of $237.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RDDT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Reddit Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Internet Content & Information sector, Reddit Inc (RDDT) is based in the USA. When comparing Reddit Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 200.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 882.46%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.