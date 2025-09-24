Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Opendoor Technologies Inc has underperformed by -15.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPEN rose by 343.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.87 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 264.23% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) to Underperform. A report published by Citigroup on August 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for OPEN. Keefe Bruyette December 13, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for OPEN, as published in its report on December 13, 2023. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 21, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $2.80 for OPEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OPEN is registering an average volume of 325.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.37%, with a loss of -20.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.02, showing decline from the present price of $7.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Opendoor Technologies Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.