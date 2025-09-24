Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) deserves closer scrutiny

While Office Properties Income Trust has underperformed by -5.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPI fell by -64.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.20 to $0.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.05% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) to Underperform. Jefferies May 08, 2019d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Hold’ for OPI, as published in its report on May 08, 2019.

Analysis of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

It’s important to note that OPI shareholders are currently getting $0.03 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.43%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Office Properties Income Trust’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.55% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OPI is registering an average volume of 10.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 27.84%, with a loss of -56.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Office Properties Income Trust Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.