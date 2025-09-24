New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) stock: A year of ups and downs

While New Horizon Aircraft Ltd has underperformed by -3.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOVR rose by 92.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.52 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 108.76% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HOVR has an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.90%, with a gain of 26.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.14, showing decline from the present price of $2.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOVR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Horizon Aircraft Ltd Shares?

Aerospace & Defense giant New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing New Horizon Aircraft Ltd shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -117.34%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.