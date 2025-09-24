Is Therealreal Inc (REAL) a good investment opportunity?

While Therealreal Inc has underperformed by -1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REAL fell by -3.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.38 to $2.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.56% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on December 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for REAL. Northland Capital also rated REAL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 16, 2024. Robert W. Baird January 04, 2024d the rating to Neutral on January 04, 2024, and set its price target from $3.25 to $2.75. BofA Securities June 29, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for REAL, as published in its report on June 29, 2023. Wells Fargo’s report from January 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $2 for REAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Therealreal Inc (REAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Therealreal Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and REAL is recording an average volume of 3.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a gain of 4.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.83, showing growth from the present price of $10.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Therealreal Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.