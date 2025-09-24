Is Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) a opportunity to investors?

While Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 5.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLMA rose by 50.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.93 to $2.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.52% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, Citigroup Reiterated Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on April 02, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OLMA. Citigroup also rated OLMA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 30, 2024. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on July 21, 2023, and assigned a price target of $21. CapitalOne initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OLMA, as published in its report on May 05, 2023. Credit Suisse’s report from February 22, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $12 for OLMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA)

To gain a thorough understanding of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OLMA is recording an average volume of 787.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.88%, with a gain of 11.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.