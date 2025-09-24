Is it possible to buy Whitefiber Inc(WYFI) shares at a good price now?

While Whitefiber Inc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WYFI rose by 73.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.02 to $14.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.40% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Whitefiber Inc (NASDAQ: WYFI) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on September 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WYFI. Macquarie also rated WYFI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 02, 2025. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on September 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $25. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WYFI, as published in its report on September 02, 2025.

Analysis of Whitefiber Inc (WYFI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 61.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Whitefiber Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WYFI has an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.68%, with a gain of 45.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.17, showing growth from the present price of $28.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WYFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Whitefiber Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.