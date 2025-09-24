Is it possible to buy United States Antimony Corp(UAMY) shares at a good price now?

While United States Antimony Corp has overperformed by 13.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UAMY rose by 312.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.68 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 166.04% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 10, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UAMY.

Analysis of United States Antimony Corp (UAMY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 274.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of United States Antimony Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UAMY is recording an average volume of 6.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.77%, with a gain of 37.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.25, showing decline from the present price of $7.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UAMY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United States Antimony Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.