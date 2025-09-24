Is it possible to buy Applied Optoelectronics Inc(AAOI) shares at a good price now?

While Applied Optoelectronics Inc has underperformed by -8.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAOI fell by -23.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.50 to $9.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.23% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Needham started tracking Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) recommending Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on July 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for AAOI. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded AAOI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 07, 2025. B. Riley Securities December 10, 2024d the rating to Sell on December 10, 2024, and set its price target from $14 to $14. Raymond James September 03, 2024d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for AAOI, as published in its report on September 03, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $16 for AAOI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Rosenblatt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 137.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AAOI is recording an average volume of 5.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.33%, with a loss of -3.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.86, showing growth from the present price of $28.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAOI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Optoelectronics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.