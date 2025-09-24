Immatics N.V (IMTX)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Immatics N.V has overperformed by 3.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMTX rose by 0.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.17 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.78% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on May 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMTX. Piper Sandler also rated IMTX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 07, 2024. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IMTX, as published in its report on March 31, 2023. Bryan Garnier’s report from March 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for IMTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Immatics N.V (IMTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -73.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Immatics N.V’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IMTX is recording an average volume of 659.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.14%, with a gain of 18.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.73, showing growth from the present price of $7.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immatics N.V Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.