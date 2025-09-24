How to interpret Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM)’s stock chart patterns

While Carisma Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -3.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CARM fell by -32.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.27 to $0.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.27% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2024, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Carisma Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARM) to Neutral. A report published by BTIG Research on December 10, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CARM. BTIG Research also rated CARM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2024. CapitalOne Initiated an Overweight rating on October 03, 2023, and assigned a price target of $10. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CARM, as published in its report on July 06, 2023. Jefferies’s report from May 31, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CARM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Carisma Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -362.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 8.78M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CARM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.25%, with a loss of -15.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CARM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carisma Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.