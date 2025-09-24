How does PACS’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, PACS Group Inc’s (PACS) stock is trading at $12.75, marking a fall of -1.32% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -70.97% below its 52-week high of $43.92 and 70.00% above its 52-week low of $7.50. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.19% below the high and +69.60% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PACS’s SMA-200 is $11.91. PACS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.40, resulting in an 25.41 price to cash per share for the period.

How does PACS Group Inc (PACS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.40 in simple terms.

PACS Group Inc (PACS): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 2 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.48 and 0.45 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.47 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.07 and also replicates 771.43% growth rate year over year.

PACS Group Inc (NYSE: PACS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in PACS Group Inc (PACS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 72.29% of shares. A total of 218 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 29.09% of its stock and 104.96% of its float.

Apr 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund holding total of 4.43 shares that make 17.96% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 56.6 million.

The securities firm COHEN & STEERS REAL ESTATE SECURITIES Fd. INC-Cohen & Steers Real Esta holds 3.42 shares of PACS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 13.86% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 43.68 million.

An overview of PACS Group Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests PACS Group Inc (PACS) traded 1,544,917 shares per day, with a moving average of $11.10 and price change of +1.06. With the moving average of $11.36 and a price change of +0.27, about 904,573 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PACS’s 100-day average volume is 738,633 shares, alongside a moving average of $11.33 and a price change of +3.00.