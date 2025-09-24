Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Gossamer Bio Inc has underperformed by -2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOSS rose by 240.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.60 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 120.19% in the last 200 days.

On September 10, 2025, UBS Upgraded Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) to Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on July 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for GOSS. Oppenheimer also rated GOSS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 25, 2024. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on April 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $4. UBS July 27, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GOSS, as published in its report on July 27, 2023. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -88.01%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Gossamer Bio Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -783.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GOSS is recording an average volume of 3.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.16%, with a loss of -3.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.86, showing growth from the present price of $3.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOSS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gossamer Bio Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.