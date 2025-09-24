Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Fortress Biotech Inc has underperformed by -8.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FBIO rose by 80.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.12 to $1.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 85.42% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) recommending Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on August 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FBIO. The Benchmark Company also rated FBIO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 02, 2020. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Buy rating on December 18, 2019, and assigned a price target of $9. B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FBIO, as published in its report on February 28, 2018. Rodman & Renshaw’s report from July 11, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $11 for FBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.18%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Fortress Biotech Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FBIO is recording an average volume of 609.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.71%, with a gain of 6.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fortress Biotech Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.