Examining New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) stock is warranted

While New Fortress Energy Inc has underperformed by -15.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NFE fell by -83.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.66 to $1.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.53% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2025, CapitalOne Downgraded New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) to Underweight. A report published by Johnson Rice on August 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for NFE. Compass Point also rated NFE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2025. Deutsche Bank December 04, 2024d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for NFE, as published in its report on December 04, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $15 for NFE shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.51%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

New Fortress Energy Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NFE is registering an average volume of 16.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 27.62%, with a gain of 23.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.38, showing growth from the present price of $2.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NFE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Fortress Energy Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.