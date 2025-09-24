Examining GoPro Inc (GPRO) stock is warranted

While GoPro Inc has underperformed by -9.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPRO rose by 140.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.00 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 162.70% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2024, Wedbush Downgraded GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for GPRO. JP Morgan November 04, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 04, 2022, and set its price target from $9 to $6. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GPRO, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. Wedbush’s report from December 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13.50 for GPRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.03%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of GoPro Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GPRO is recording 12.77M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.54%, with a gain of 12.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.80, showing decline from the present price of $2.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GoPro Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.