Do investors need to be concerned about Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)?

While Amprius Technologies Inc has underperformed by -3.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPX rose by 317.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.10 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 178.54% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2025, William Blair Upgraded Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) to Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for AMPX. ROTH MKM also rated AMPX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 11, 2024. Alliance Global Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AMPX, as published in its report on December 05, 2023. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 31, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AMPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 383.05%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Amprius Technologies Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMPX is recording an average volume of 8.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.80%, with a gain of 27.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amprius Technologies Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.