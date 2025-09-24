Did Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) perform well in the last session?

While Nauticus Robotics Inc has underperformed by -8.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KITT fell by -75.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.36 to $3.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.98% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2023, Chardan Capital Markets Downgraded Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) to Neutral. A report published by ROTH Capital on October 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KITT.

Analysis of Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 313.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Nauticus Robotics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 331.10K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KITT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.82%, with a gain of 1.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3240.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KITT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nauticus Robotics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.