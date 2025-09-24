CGTX underperforms with a -6.29 decrease in share price

While Cognition Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -6.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGTX rose by 91.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.83 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 81.87% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2024, B. Riley Securities Upgraded Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) to Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 30, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CGTX. Oppenheimer also rated CGTX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 03, 2021. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on November 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $27.

Analysis of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -219.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 11.27M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CGTX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.26%, with a loss of -16.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cognition Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.