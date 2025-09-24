Can you now get a good deal on Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s shares?

While Cidara Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDTX rose by 173.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.64 to $10.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 113.49% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Citizens JMP on March 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for CDTX. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on December 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $34. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CDTX, as published in its report on November 08, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for CDTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CDTX is recording an average volume of 873.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.57%, with a gain of 13.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.00, showing growth from the present price of $73.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cidara Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.