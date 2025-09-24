Breaking down SLDE’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, Slide Insurance Holdings Inc’s (SLDE) stock is trading at the price of $13.98, a fall of -4.67% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -46.00% less than its 52-week high of $25.90 and 11.61% better than its 52-week low of $12.53. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.03% below the high and +11.81% above the low.

How does Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.17 in simple terms.

Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLDE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 43.27% of shares. A total of 103 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 24.47% of its stock and 43.13% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SmallCap World Fund Inc holding total of 3.0 shares that make 2.39% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 42.08 million.

The securities firm ADVISORS’ INNER CIRCLE III-GQG PARTNERS US SELECT QUALITY EQUITY FUND holds 1.65 shares of SLDE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.31% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 23.1 million.

An overview of Slide Insurance Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) traded 1,375,946 shares per day, with a moving average of $13.95 and price change of +1.09. With the moving average of $15.86 and a price change of -4.52, about 892,470 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.