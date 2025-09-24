Breaking down RZLT’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, Rezolute Inc’s (RZLT) stock is trading at the price of $8.88, a gain of 4.25% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is 0.77% less than its 52-week high of $8.81 and 301.02% better than its 52-week low of $2.21. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.34% below the high and +28.90% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RZLT’s SMA-200 is $4.83. RZLT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.77, resulting in an 4.81 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Rezolute Inc (RZLT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 11 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.82 in simple terms.

Rezolute Inc (RZLT): Earnings History

If we examine Rezolute Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.26, beating the consensus of -$0.23. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -10.64% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.26 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.23. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -10.64%.

Rezolute Inc (RZLT): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 2 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.26 and -0.27 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.27 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.22 and also replicates -22.73% growth rate year over year.

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Rezolute Inc (RZLT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.26% of shares. A total of 126 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 92.12% of its stock and 101.51% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Federated Hermes Equity Funds-Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holding total of 5.98 shares that make 71.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 53.48 million.

The securities firm Federated Hermes Equity Funds-Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds 4.35 shares of RZLT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 51.62% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 38.87 million.

An overview of Rezolute Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Rezolute Inc (RZLT) traded 1,225,425 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.78 and price change of +1.72. With the moving average of $6.78 and a price change of +3.81, about 996,042 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RZLT’s 100-day average volume is 1,048,689 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.52 and a price change of +4.96.