BBNX’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.75% from the previous close with its current price standing at $23.27. Its current price is -12.72% under its 52-week high of $26.66 and 161.75% more than its 52-week low of $8.89. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.42% below the high and +37.96% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account BBNX stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 12.97 for the last tewlve months.BBNX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.35, resulting in an 4.05 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 10 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.40 in simple terms.

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.49% of shares. A total of 155 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 108.97% of its stock and 116.53% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is MUTUAL FUND SERIES TRUST-Eventide Gilead Fund holding total of 2.95 shares that make 6.78% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 68.63 million.

The securities firm MUTUAL FUND SERIES TRUST-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds 1.89 shares of BBNX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.34% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 44.0 million.

An overview of Beta Bionics Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) traded 1,024,011 shares per day, with a moving average of $22.33 and price change of +5.02. With the moving average of $18.21 and a price change of +10.82, about 809,059 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BBNX’s 100-day average volume is 663,413 shares, alongside a moving average of $16.84 and a price change of +12.21.