Are Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’shares a good deal?

While Oncolytics Biotech, Inc has underperformed by -2.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONCY rose by 38.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.53 to $0.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.31% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2025, Lake Street started tracking Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on October 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ONCY. H.C. Wainwright also rated ONCY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 17, 2021.

Analysis of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY)

To gain a thorough understanding of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -244.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ONCY is recording an average volume of 1.19M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.47, showing growth from the present price of $1.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONCY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oncolytics Biotech, Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.