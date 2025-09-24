Are Alector Inc (ALEC) shares a good deal now?

Within its last year performance, ALEC rose by 68.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.14 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 87.86% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) to Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on December 17, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ALEC. Stifel also Downgraded ALEC shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 16, 2024. BofA Securities December 04, 2024d the rating to Underperform on December 04, 2024, and set its price target from $9 to $1. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ALEC, as published in its report on November 29, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $3 for ALEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alector Inc (ALEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -47.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alector Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -103.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALEC is recording an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.78%, with a gain of 15.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.83, showing growth from the present price of $3.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alector Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.