Analyzing RVSN’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Rail Vision Ltd’s (RVSN) stock is trading at the price of $0.4, a gain of 2.16% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -85.45% less than its 52-week high of $2.72 and 44.75% better than its 52-week low of $0.27. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.22% below the high and +12.14% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RVSN’s SMA-200 is $0.5262.

It is also essential to consider RVSN stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 26.49 for the last year.RVSN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.93, resulting in an 0.91 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.85% of shares. A total of 13 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.85% of its stock and 0.86% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 12.7 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4990.0.

An overview of Rail Vision Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) traded 1,120,399 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3859 and price change of -0.0161. With the moving average of $0.3825 and a price change of +0.0604, about 1,416,531 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RVSN’s 100-day average volume is 985,628 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.3771 and a price change of +0.0035.