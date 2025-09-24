A year in review: Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR)’s performance in the last year

While Idaho Strategic Resources Inc has overperformed by 1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDR rose by 191.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.01 to $9.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 85.39% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IDR is recording an average volume of 532.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.08%, with a gain of 6.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.00, showing growth from the present price of $29.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Idaho Strategic Resources Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Gold sector, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) is based in the USA. When comparing Idaho Strategic Resources Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.38%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.