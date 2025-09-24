A year in review: Bullish (BLSH)’s performance in the last year

While Bullish has overperformed by 0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLSH rose by 2.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.00 to $47.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.02% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Keefe Bruyette started tracking Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Rosenblatt on September 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BLSH. JP Morgan also rated BLSH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 08, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on September 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $49. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for BLSH, as published in its report on September 08, 2025. Citigroup’s report from September 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $66 for BLSH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BLSH has an average volume of 8.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.61%, with a gain of 35.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.70, showing decline from the present price of $69.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLSH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bullish Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 60.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.