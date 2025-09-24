A closer look at Heartflow Inc (HTFL)’s stock price trends

While Heartflow Inc has overperformed by 14.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HTFL rose by 24.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.68 to $26.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.56% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Stifel started tracking Heartflow Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on September 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for HTFL. Morgan Stanley also rated HTFL shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 02, 2025. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on September 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $36. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HTFL, as published in its report on September 02, 2025.

Analysis of Heartflow Inc (HTFL)

Heartflow Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HTFL has an average volume of 723.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.84%, with a gain of 14.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.60, showing growth from the present price of $35.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HTFL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Heartflow Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.