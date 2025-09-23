What technical indicators reveal about VTYX stock

While Ventyx Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 23.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTYX rose by 29.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.39 to $0.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.98% in the last 200 days.

On March 12, 2024, Wells Fargo Upgraded Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) to Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 12, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for VTYX. Wells Fargo also Downgraded VTYX shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 07, 2023. Oppenheimer November 07, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for VTYX, as published in its report on November 07, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 07, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for VTYX shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VTYX is registering an average volume of 1.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.79%, with a gain of 23.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ventyx Biosciences Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.