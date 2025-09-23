Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s results are impressive

While Warner Bros. Discovery Inc has overperformed by 1.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBD rose by 85.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.59 to $7.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 80.07% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) to Hold. A report published by MoffettNathanson on January 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WBD. Bernstein August 13, 2024d the rating to Mkt Perform on August 13, 2024, and set its price target from $10 to $8. Macquarie July 25, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WBD, as published in its report on July 25, 2024. Evercore ISI’s report from July 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for WBD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.08%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WBD is recording an average volume of 71.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.35%, with a gain of 0.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.89, showing decline from the present price of $19.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Warner Bros. Discovery Inc Shares?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Entertainment market. When comparing Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 64.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 115.52%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.