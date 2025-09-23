VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While VNET Group Inc ADR has overperformed by 4.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNET rose by 112.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.13 to $3.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.91% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2024, Goldman Upgraded VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) to Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on October 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for VNET. BofA Securities also Upgraded VNET shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2.70 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 19, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on July 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $3.40. HSBC Securities June 12, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for VNET, as published in its report on June 12, 2023. Credit Suisse’s report from September 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5.90 for VNET shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of VNET Group Inc ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VNET is recording 6.92M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.39%, with a gain of 4.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.12, showing growth from the present price of $10.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VNET Group Inc ADR Shares?

The Information Technology Services market is dominated by VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) based in the China. When comparing VNET Group Inc ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 515.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -118.73%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.