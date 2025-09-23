Upstart Holdings Inc’s results are impressive

While Upstart Holdings Inc has underperformed by -4.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPST rose by 5.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.43 to $31.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.70% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) to Overweight. Piper Sandler also rated UPST shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 24, 2025. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on June 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $55. BofA Securities April 29, 2025d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for UPST, as published in its report on April 29, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from February 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $70 for UPST shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 101.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Upstart Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UPST is recording an average volume of 6.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.22%, with a loss of -3.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.79, showing growth from the present price of $64.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upstart Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.