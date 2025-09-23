Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Uniti Group Inc has overperformed by 1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UNIT fell by -28.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.47 to $5.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.22% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on February 24, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for UNIT. Raymond James also Downgraded UNIT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2024. Citigroup November 16, 2020d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for UNIT, as published in its report on November 16, 2020. Wells Fargo’s report from August 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for UNIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Uniti Group Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UNIT has an average volume of 2.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.70%, with a loss of -3.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.95, showing growth from the present price of $6.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UNIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Uniti Group Inc Shares?

REIT – Specialty giant Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Uniti Group Inc shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -160.85%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.