The PACS Group Inc (PACS) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While PACS Group Inc has overperformed by 11.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PACS rose by 1.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.92 to $7.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.98% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded PACS Group Inc (NYSE: PACS) to Neutral. UBS also rated PACS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 09, 2024. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on September 11, 2024, and assigned a price target of $45. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PACS, as published in its report on June 28, 2024. Truist’s report from May 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $32 for PACS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PACS Group Inc (PACS)

One of the most important indicators of PACS Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PACS is recording 858.72K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.63%, with a gain of 28.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.67, showing growth from the present price of $13.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PACS Group Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.