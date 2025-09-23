The AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

In the current trading session, AMTD Digital Inc ADR’s (HKD) stock is trading at the price of $1.91, a fall of -1.04% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -67.07% less than its 52-week high of $5.80 and 23.23% better than its 52-week low of $1.55. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.51% below the high and +23.87% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, HKD’s SMA-200 is $2.1637.

How does AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 16 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.20% of its stock and 0.20% of its float.

Jan 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is EATON VANCE MUTUAL FUNDS TRUST-Parametric International Equity Fund holding total of 27.2 shares that make 0.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 52223.0.

An overview of AMTD Digital Inc ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) traded 488,571 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.7400 and price change of +0.2800. With the moving average of $1.7247 and a price change of +0.1400, about 321,852 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HKD’s 100-day average volume is 502,797 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.8461 and a price change of -0.1500.