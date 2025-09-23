The Accelerant Holdings (ARX) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Accelerant Holdings has underperformed by -1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARX fell by -39.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.18 to $16.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.70% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, William Blair started tracking Accelerant Holdings (NYSE: ARX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on August 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for ARX. TD Cowen also rated ARX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on August 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $33. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ARX, as published in its report on August 18, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from August 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $35 for ARX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

An average volume of 1.96M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.42%, with a loss of -8.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.06, showing growth from the present price of $16.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Accelerant Holdings Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.