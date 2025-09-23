TeraWulf Inc (WULF)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While TeraWulf Inc has overperformed by 4.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WULF rose by 103.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.63 to $2.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 121.23% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Compass Point started tracking TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) recommending Buy. A report published by Citizens JMP on May 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for WULF. Rosenblatt also rated WULF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 09, 2025. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WULF, as published in its report on September 04, 2024. Rosenblatt’s report from August 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5 for WULF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TeraWulf Inc (WULF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of TeraWulf Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WULF is recording 53.53M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.46%, with a gain of 9.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.17, showing growth from the present price of $11.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WULF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TeraWulf Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.