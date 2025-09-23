Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Slide Insurance Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLDE fell by -26.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.90 to $12.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.39% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLDE) to Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SLDE. Morgan Stanley also rated SLDE shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2025. Citizens JMP Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on July 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $25. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SLDE, as published in its report on July 14, 2025.

Analysis of Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SLDE is recording an average volume of 988.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.77%, with a gain of 6.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $14.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLDE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Slide Insurance Holdings Inc Shares?

Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Property & Casualty market. When comparing Slide Insurance Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 103.29%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.