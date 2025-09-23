Should investors be concerned about Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)?

While Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has overperformed by 1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSHA rose by 65.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.40 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.60% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 27, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TSHA. Piper Sandler also rated TSHA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 09, 2024. Jefferies February 01, 2023d the rating to Hold on February 01, 2023, and set its price target from $14 to $1.50. Morgan Stanley January 27, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TSHA, as published in its report on January 27, 2023. Goldman’s report from November 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3 for TSHA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TSHA is recording an average volume of 3.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.25%, with a loss of -4.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.67, showing growth from the present price of $2.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Taysha Gene Therapies Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.