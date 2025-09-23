Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While Sequans Communications S.A ADR has overperformed by 1.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SQNS fell by -71.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.30 to $7.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.83% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE: SQNS) recommending Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on August 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SQNS. Needham also reiterated SQNS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 24, 2021. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Buy rating on May 18, 2020, and assigned a price target of $12. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SQNS, as published in its report on August 01, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc.’s report from February 14, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $2.50 for SQNS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sequans Communications S.A ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 415.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SQNS is recording 747.76K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.30%, with a gain of 3.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SQNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sequans Communications S.A ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.