RLAY (Relay Therapeutics Inc) has impressive results

While Relay Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLAY rose by 10.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.86 to $1.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.50% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for RLAY. Jefferies also Upgraded RLAY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 10, 2024. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on September 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. Oppenheimer September 10, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for RLAY, as published in its report on September 10, 2024. Barclays’s report from May 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $15 for RLAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

To gain a thorough understanding of Relay Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RLAY is recording an average volume of 1.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.25%, with a gain of 11.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.60, showing growth from the present price of $4.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Relay Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.