Results from Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) show potential

While Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 4.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHAT rose by 44.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.50 to $2.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.52% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on May 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PHAT. Needham also reiterated PHAT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 05, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on August 09, 2023, and assigned a price target of $28. Evercore ISI May 11, 2023d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PHAT, as published in its report on May 11, 2023. Craig Hallum’s report from March 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $21 for PHAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 439.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PHAT has an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.94%, with a gain of 2.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.38, showing growth from the present price of $11.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.