Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR has overperformed by 0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSNY fell by -4.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.88 to $0.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.03% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on December 05, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PSNY. Deutsche Bank also rated PSNY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. Piper Sandler March 15, 2024d the rating to Neutral on March 15, 2024, and set its price target from $3 to $2. Bernstein initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for PSNY, as published in its report on January 24, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from November 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $3 for PSNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.11%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -208.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 4.27M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PSNY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.04%, with a gain of 3.18% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.