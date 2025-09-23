Lucid Group Inc (LCID)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Lucid Group Inc has overperformed by 6.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LCID fell by -25.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.30 to $15.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.99% in the last 200 days.

On March 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) to Equal-Weight. A report published by TD Cowen on March 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for LCID. BofA Securities also Downgraded LCID shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 26, 2025. Redburn Atlantic February 24, 2025d the rating to Sell on February 24, 2025, and set its price target from $3.50 to $1.13. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LCID, as published in its report on February 12, 2025. R. F. Lafferty’s report from November 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for LCID shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lucid Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LCID is recording an average volume of 13.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.98%, with a gain of 13.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.88, showing growth from the present price of $22.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LCID is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lucid Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.