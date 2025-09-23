KOS’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, Kosmos Energy Ltd’s (KOS) stock is trading at $1.77, marking a gain of 5.65% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -62.11% below its 52-week high of $4.68 and 28.16% above its 52-week low of $1.38. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.82% below the high and +10.56% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, KOS’s SMA-200 is $2.3140.

As well, it is important to consider KOS stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.57.KOS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.83, resulting in an 16.42 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 9 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.89 in simple terms.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS): Earnings History

If we examine Kosmos Energy Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.19, beating the consensus of -$0.09. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.1, resulting in a -115.91% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.19 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.09. That was a difference of -$0.1 and a surprise of -115.91%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.09% of shares. A total of 324 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 95.22% of its stock and 97.25% of its float.

May 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is GMO TRUST-GMO Resources Fund holding total of 29.82 shares that make 6.24% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 52.94 million.

The securities firm Advisor Managed Portfolios-Patient Opportunity Trust holds 15.0 shares of KOS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.14%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 26.62 million.

An overview of Kosmos Energy Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) traded 8,124,228 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.7355 and price change of -0.1000. With the moving average of $1.8526 and a price change of -0.2700, about 8,609,787 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KOS’s 100-day average volume is 10,190,629 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.8661 and a price change of +0.2400.