Kohl’s Corp (KSS) deserves closer scrutiny

While Kohl’s Corp has underperformed by -2.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KSS rose by 20.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.39 to $6.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.15% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2025, Citigroup Reiterated Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) to Neutral. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on August 28, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for KSS. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for KSS, as published in its report on May 02, 2025. Barclays’s report from April 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $4 for KSS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Kohl’s Corp (KSS)

KSS currently pays a dividend of $0.88 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.98%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Kohl’s Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.14M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KSS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.63%, with a gain of 5.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.99, showing decline from the present price of $16.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KSS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kohl’s Corp Shares?

The USA based company Kohl’s Corp (KSS) is one of the biggest names in Department Stores. When comparing Kohl’s Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 127.74%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.