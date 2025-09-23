Is it possible to buy Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) shares at a good price now?

Within its last year performance, TNYA fell by -1.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.01 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.28% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2024, William Blair started tracking Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) recommending Outperform. A report published by Leerink Partners on November 30, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TNYA. H.C. Wainwright also rated TNYA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2022.

Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA)

One of the most important indicators of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TNYA is recording 3.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.31%, with a gain of 17.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.14, showing growth from the present price of $1.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tenaya Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.